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Started in 2015 as Outlaw Radio by American Broadcasting School alumni, "Bad Billy" Painter, Chris Master, and Derek Stark. Now Outlaw Podcast and still hosted by Bad Billy. Completely 100% uncensored and unpussified talk about politics and entertainment. Catch the show live Monday evenings at 7:00 PM Eastern standard time/4:00 PM Pacific standard time on Patriots' Soapbox. You can also listen to the older archives of Outlaw Radio by going to https://outlawradioabs.podbean.com . You can also leave your feedback by calling our feedback line at (208) 957-7016 and it will be played on the show. Positive and negative feedback will be replied to during the show. Patriots' Soapbox Website: https://rumble.com/user/PSBNews Follow on X: @realPSBNews HOST ”Bad Billy” Painter - The Bearded Patriots Website: https://thebeardedpatriots.com Follow on X: @PatriotsBearded SPECIAL GUEST Murray Sabrin Website: https://mafiusa.com Murray Sabrin, Ph.D. is an economist, educator, and founder of Make Americans Financially Independent (MAFI) — a national movement dedicated to restoring financial independence, personal responsibility, and economic freedom in the United States. Dr. Sabrin is Professor Emeritus of Finance at Ramapo College of New Jersey, where he served on the faculty of the Anisfield School of Business for 35 years and founded the Sabrin Center for Free Enterprise. He is a Substack author, public speaker, and frequent guest on radio, cable television, and podcasts, known for his principled and intellectual advocacy of free markets, limited government, and civil liberties. Arriving in America on August 6, 1949, with his parents and older brother — the only survivors of the Holocaust — Dr. Sabrin’s life has been shaped by a deep appreciation for freedom, opportunity, and the moral importance of independence. Before entering academia, he worked as a New York City school teacher, staff economist, and investment analyst, bringing both practical and scholarly perspectives to his work. As one of the nation’s leading advocates for replacing the welfare state with nonprofit and civil-society solutions, Dr. Sabrin’s mission is to challenge a culture of dependency and promote a society built on dignity, self-reliance, and voluntary cooperation. Through MAFI, he leads a growing national community committed to the belief that a free society depends on financially independent citizens. Dr. Sabrin is the author of six books on taxes, health care, the Federal Reserve, and political economy, as well as a memoir. He has been described as the “Thomas Paine of the coming tax revolution,” and Judge Andrew Napolitano wrote, “In Webster’s Unabridged, next to the word ‘courage’ should be a photo of Murray Sabrin.” He is currently an Associated Scholar at the Mises Institute, one of the nation’s leading free-market research organizations. SHOP OUR AFFILIATES! MyPillow (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://www.mypillow.com/outlaw My Patriot Supply https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=542 Liberty Cigar Company (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://libertycigars.com/ We The People Holsters https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&ti=922389&pw=311353 Tactical Brotherhood https://www.thetacticalbrotherhood.com/?rfsn=6702437.a73869f&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6702437.a73869f Caravan To Midnight Store https://ctmstore.com/?ref=OUTLAW Concealed Carry https://www.concealedcarry.com/?aid=655 AmmoSquared http://ammo2.me/outlaw Red Pill University Enrollment (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://redpilluniversity.org/ref/162/?campaign=TheBeardedPatriots Birch Gold Group https://bitira.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=5&aff_id=1930 Brighteon Store https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7971903.30799d2&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7971903.30799d2 Cardio Miracle https://cardiomiracle.com/?ref=OUTLAW Richardson Nutritional Canter (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://rncstore.com/outlaw Folium PX (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://foliumpx.com/?ap_id=OUTLAW Finish This Fight Documentary (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://finishthisfight.us/?ref=OUTLAW Nutronics IGF-1 (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://getigf1.com Mark 3 7 (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://mark37.com/ref/OUTLAW MasterPeace (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/outlaw Body Align https://bodyalign.com/?afmc=8zg Redemption Shield (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://www.redemptionshield.com/?ref=OUTLAW Attorneys On Retainer (Use promo code BI08ZER1116) https://attorneysforfreedom.my.site.com/signupattorneysonretainerus/s/?promoCode=BI08ZER1116 Forged Beard Co. (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://forgedbeardco.com/?ref=OUTLAW Patriots Relief (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://patriotsrelief.com/OUTLAW Patriot Mobile (Use promo code OUTLAW) https://patriotmobile.com/outlaw Privacy Academy https://privacyacademy.com/?aff=OUTLAW